Congress leaders Bhai Jagtap, Sanjay Nirupam and other party workers performed 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a temple in Mumbai following victory in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. Congress secured a comfortable majority, indicating a shift in power from the BJP in Karnataka. The party secured 135 seats in the 224-member state assembly. DK Shivakumar Gets Emotional, Thanks Congress Leadership, Party Workers, and Voters For Comfortable Win in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 (Watch Video).

Congress Workers Recite Hanuman Chalisa:

VIDEO | Congress leader Bhai Jagtap performs 'Hanuman Chalisa' at temple in Mumbai following party's victory in Karnataka. #karnatakaResultsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/pH8MIZQdhT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2023

Hanuman Chalisa by Congress Video:

#WATCH | Congress leaders Bhai Jagtap, Sanjay Nirupam and other party workers recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a temple in Mumbai following the party's victory in #KarnatakaPollspic.twitter.com/7t7jYoyzNA — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

