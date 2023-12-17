BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the INDIA alliance over the brutal murder of a priest in Gopalganj region in Bihar. Poonawalla took to his official X handle and wrote, “This is model we have seen in Congress run Rajasthan, MVA run Maharashtra and now Bihar. INDIA means danger for Sadhus and Pujaris.” In the Gopalganj area of Bihar, a priest was shot dead and had his eyes gouged out on Saturday, December 6, according to the police. Authorities reported that his corpse was found in the bushes and that he also had injuries on his private areas. Bihar: Tension Erupts in Gopalganj After Mutilated Body of Missing Temple Staff Surfaces With Eyes Missing and Cuts on Private Parts.

Shehzad Poonawalla Slams INDIA Alliance Over Brutal Murder of Priest in Bihar

ISIS style killing of Pujari in Gopalganj Bihar This is model we have seen in Congress run Rajasthan, MVA run Maharashtra and now Bihar INDI means danger for Sadhus and Pujaris https://t.co/Louo5OoFW0 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 17, 2023

VIDEO | "A young priest was shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj. After five days, his body was recovered. There is a return of 'jungleraj' in the state," says BJP leader @Shehzad_Ind. pic.twitter.com/LjosI3jXiK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2023

