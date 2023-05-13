The Jalandhar By-Election Result 2023 will be declared today with the counting of votes for the Punjab bypoll underway. As per the initial trends, AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading with nearly 70,000 votes. On the other hand, Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur has received more than 61,000 votes so far, however, she is in second place. Jalandhar By-Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: AAP Candidate Sushil Rinku Leads With Nearly 70,000 Votes.

