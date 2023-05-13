Jalandhar, May 13: The counting of votes for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll 2023 is underway. By-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat took place on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said Jalandhar recorded a voter turnout of 54.5 per cent, nearly 8 per cent lower than 62.36 per cent it recorded in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and about 14 per cent lower than 67.21 per cent and 67.11 per cent in 2014 and 2009, respectively. Catch Jalandhar By-Election Result 2023 live news updates here.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary due to a cardiac arrest during his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in January. The Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are vying to outdo each other in the Dalit stronghold. Jalandhar Lok Sabha By-Election 2023: Voting Begins for High-Stakes Parliamentary Bypoll in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded former MLA Sushil Rinku who quit the Congress to join the Punjab's ruling party while the Congress has shown its faith in Karamjit Kaur, Santokh Chaudhary's wife. Jalandhar By-Election 2023: Siddhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh Announces to Campaign Against AAP in Upcoming Bypolls.

The BJP has fielded Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh, who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal to join the saffron party. Atwal is the son of former Punjab Vidhan speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal who had also joined the BJP.

The SAD has fielded its two-time MLA from Banga seat Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is a doctor. The SAD candidate is backed by its ally, the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has fielded Gurjant Singh.

The bypoll was seen as a test of the one-year performance of the Bhagwant Mann-led government which has promised providing free electricity, jobs to youth, regularising services of contractual employees, action against corruption and opening of mohalla clinics among others. Political experts have predicted that the the seat is likely to witness an intense battle between AAP, BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal.