Counting of votes for the Jharkhand election result 2024 begins today, November 23, following a 2-phase Vidhan Sabha polls held on November 13 and 20 across state's 81 assembly seats. Aaj Tak is providing live streaming of its news coverage on the Jharkhand assembly elections results 2024 in Hindi on its YouTube channel. Exit polls indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies may have the edge in Jharkhand. Will Hemant Soren’s JMM-led INDIA bloc return to power again? Will BJP-led NDA make a grand comeback? Watch the Jharkhand assembly elections results live streaming on Aaj Tak in Hindi and know all about initial trends, winners' list and party-wise seat numbers. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak Hindi: Watch Latest News Updates on Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

