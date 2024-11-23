As vote counting for the Maharashtra election result 2024 begins today, November 23, all eyes are on the outcome. Maharashtra held its assembly polls on November 20 in a single phase for all 288 seats. Aaj Tak news channel is hosting live streaming of its coverage on the Maharashtra assembly elections results in Hindi on its YouTube channel. Most exit polls predicted that the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance will form the government in Maharashtra. Who will win the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, MahaYuti or MVA? Watch the Maharashtra election result live streaming on Aaj Tak in Hindi and get live news updates on trends, winners' list and party-wise seat numbers. Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak: Watch Latest News Updates on Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers in Hindi.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

