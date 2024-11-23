Counting of votes for the Jharkhand election result 2024 starts today, November 23. NDTV is running live streaming of its coverage on the Jharkhand assembly elections results. In addition to counting of votes, the broadcast will provide live news updates on trends, winning candidates and party-wise lead and final seat numbers. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly went to polls in two phases, with Phase 1 on November 13 and Phase 2 on November 20. Watch the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha election result live streaming on NDTV below and catch instant news updates on everything. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on NDTV: Watch Latest News Updates on Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results, Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live Streaming on NDTV

