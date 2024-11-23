As counting of votes for the Maharashtra election result 2023 begins today, November 23, all eyes are on the outcome that will determine the next government of the state. NDTV news channel is hosting live streaming of its broadcast on the Maharashtra assembly elections results. With 288 seats at stake, most exit polls on November 20 predicted a setback for the Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA) alliance, forecasting a clear win for the ruling MahaYuti coalition. Who will win Maharashtra, MahaYuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, or MVA, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress. Tune into NDTV to watch the Maharashtra assembly elections results live streaming and catch latest news updates on trends, winning candidates and party-wise numbers. Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on NDTV: Watch Latest News Updates on Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results, Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live Streaming on NDTV

