As the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) gears up for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, the party on Friday released the first list of nine candidates for the upcoming polls. The party has also named star campaigners. However, in a big twist, Ajit Pawar's name is missing from the list of star campaigners. Sharad Pawar Rubbishes Rumours That Ajit Pawar Would Trigger 'Political Earthquake' in Maharashtra by Joining Hands With BJP.

NCP Announces List of Nine Candidates:

NCP issues its first list of nine candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections, also names star campaigners Party leader Ajit Pawar's name is not included in the list. pic.twitter.com/P4sDEcIYCx — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

