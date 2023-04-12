BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad from has been denied a ticket from the Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi, instead, a new joiner in the party, Chikka Revana, has got the ticket. Moreover, the sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, Anil Benake also backed the protest. The area's situation is now quite tense as Yadawad's supporters have been protesting since Tuesday night, post-release of BJP's first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP Announces First List of 189 Candidates, Check Candidate Names and Their Constituencies.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad's Supporters On Street

#WATCH | Karnataka: Supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad last night protested in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi over ticket being denied to him. Chikka Revana who joined the BJP recently got the ticket from the constituency.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/oLu2F2AcI4 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Protest of Belagavi North Ticket

#WATCH | Supporters of sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, Anil Benake staged a protest last evening after he was denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. BJP released its first list of 189 candidates for the elections yesterday pic.twitter.com/68MGtSyuXG — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

