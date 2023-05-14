The fate of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel was uncertain by the party’s bitter defeat in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. In a relief to Kateel, Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state president Nalin Kateel will not step down. "Today, some MLAs were present at the state BJP office. We accepted our defeat humbly. This is not PM Modi's defeat, he is a national leader. The Congress leadership has lost in the entire country, "the outgoing Karnataka CM Bommai said. ‘I Take Responsibility For This Debacle’, Says Basavaraj Bommai After BJP Suffers Defeat in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 (Watch Video).

Nalin Kumar Kateel To Step Down As Karnataka BJP President?

#WATCH | We had an informal meeting with our president and we have discussed certain issues and we'll shortly call elected representatives and the people who contested. We will have in-depth analysis and do the course correction to come back to power in the Lok Sabha elections:… pic.twitter.com/3uYaa1SPsu — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)