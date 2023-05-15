Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been summoned by the Sangrur court in Punjab on Monday in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal Hind. This comes after Kharge compared the Bajrang Dal organisation with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), sparking controversy during the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. Ban on Bajrang Dal: Legal Notice Issued to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for 'Defaming' Bajrang Dal, Says Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Mallikarjun Kharge Summoned:

Sangrur court, in Punjab, summons Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crores defamation case filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad, against Kharge for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded… pic.twitter.com/3a02KcQ4OG — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

