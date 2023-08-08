In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with 28 NDA MPs from Rajasthan this evening, August 8, in Delhi. The meeting will witness the presence of BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP chief JP Nadda, as they discuss key strategies and prospects for the elections. PM Modi Statue in Pune: Statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Touted as Tallest in the World, to Be Erected in Lavasa, Says Report.

PM Modi Convenes Meeting with Rajasthan NDA MPs

