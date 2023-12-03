The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 161 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Besides Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party is also set to wrest power from Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Amid all this, a viral video shows BJP supporters and workers hailing Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party leads towards a landslide win in the state. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Likely To Retain Madhya Pradesh, Wrest Power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress Dominance in Telangana.

BJP Supporters Hail Shivraj Singh Chouhan

#WATCH | BJP supporters and workers hail Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party leads towards a landslide win in the state, in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/hVge7tp19G — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

