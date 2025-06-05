Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra confirmed her marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Misra on Thursday evening, June 5, on X, formerly Twitter. Sharing a photo of the two cutting a wedding cake, she expressed gratitude for the love and warm wishes. "Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful," she wrote on X. Mahua Moitra married senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state. Who Is Pinaki Misra? From Age to Family Background and Net Worth, Here’s All About BJD Leader With Whom Mahua Moitra Reportedly Married.

'So Grateful': Mahua Moitra

Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful pic.twitter.com/hbkPdE2X7z — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 5, 2025

