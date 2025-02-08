As the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh By-Election Result 2025 is underway, the early trends showed BJP's Chandrabhan Paswan leading on the Milkipur seat. Ajeet Prasad of the Samajwadi Party is trailing. The vote counting for UP By-polls started at 8 am on Saturday morning amid heavy security. The Uttar Pradesh By-Elections 2025 Results will be announced by this evening. Milkipur By-Election Result 2025: Counting of Votes Begins for UP Assembly Bypoll Amid Tight Security, BJP vs SP Prestige Battle Intensifies (Watch Video).

BJP’s Chandrabhan Paswan Leading in Early Trends, SP Candidate Ajeet Prasad Trails

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)