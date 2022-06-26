Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday attended a program organised at Kalina, Santacruz by Shiv Sena party workers. While taking a dig at the Shinde camp, Aaditya said that "only cowards have fled the party".

Check tweet:

Mumbai | Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray attends party workers program at Kalina, Santacruz pic.twitter.com/UuPzgeusr2 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)