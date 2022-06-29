Ahead of the trust vote against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil said that people are with us and we will win the floor test tomorrow and will form the government. "There is no need to worry," he said.

Check tweet:

People are with us and we will win the floor test tomorrow and will form the government. There is no need to worry: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis pic.twitter.com/c59VsMkbKw — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

