Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has thanked "her dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad" after her victory in her debut Lok Sabha By-election in 2024. In an X post, Priyanka Gandhi said she looks forward to being the voice of the people of Wayanad in the Parliament. "My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad,

I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament! Thank you for giving me this honour and even more for the immense love you have given me," Gandhi wrote. She also thanked alliance member parties, their leaders and workers. "My colleagues in the UDF, leaders from across Kerala, workers, volunteers and my office colleagues who worked incredibly hard in this campaign, thank you for your support, for tolerating my 12 hour a day (no food, no rest) car journeys, and for fighting like true soldiers for the ideals we all believe in. To my mother, Robert and my two jewels- Raihan and Miraya, no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me. And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all… thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always!," she added. Priyanka Gandhi Wins Debut Election From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat by Margin of Over 4 Lakh, Falls Slightly Short of Rahul Gandhi’s Record.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thanks ‘Dearest Sisters and Brothers of Wayanad’

