The results of the Rajasthan election 2023, which was held in a single phase on November 25, will be declared today, December 3, by the Election Commission. The state of Rajasthan saw a direct fight between the ruling Congress party and the opposition, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). As per the exit polls, there will be a close fight between the Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan; however, the picture will be clear once the results of the Rajasthan assembly elections 2023 are out. India Today is hosting live streaming on the counting of votes in English. Watch the Rajasthan election results 2023 live streaming on India Today news channel below and catch live news updates on the counting of votes and initial trends. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Stage Set for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Polls Result.

Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on India Today:

