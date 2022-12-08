The counting of votes for Sardarshahar By-Election Result 2022 began at 8 am. The by-election in Sardarshahar was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. Congress’s Anil Sharma, the son of late minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma, will be fighting a battle against BJP’s Ashok Kumar Pincha, a former MLA from Sardarshahar. As per the early trends, Congress' Sharma has taken a huge lead. Mainpuri By-Election Results 2022: SP Candidate Dimple Yadav Leads From UP Lok Sabha Seat.

Sardarshahar By-Election Result 2022:

