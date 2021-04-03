Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP Supremo To Be Discharged From Hospital Today, Says Nawab Malik

Update

Sharad Pawar saheb was checked upon by a team of Doctors today and his health is stable, he will be discharged from hospital today

He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days if all his health parameters are stable, surgery on his Gall Bladder will be performed

— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) April 3, 2021