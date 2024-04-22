The BJP has opened its account in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party's candidate from Gujarat's Surat constituency, Mukesh Dalal, has won the polls as all his opponents withdrew from the fray. Following this, the Surat District Collector gave a Member of Parliament (MP) certificate to BJP's Mukesh Dalal. Surat Lok Sabha Election 2024: Setback for Congress As Returning Officer Disqualifies Party's Candidate Nilesh Kumbhani Nomination; Clear Path for BJP.

Surat Lok Sabha Election 2024

VIDEO | Surat District Collector gives Member of Parliament (MP) certificate to BJP's Mukesh Dalal, who was elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha seat after all other candidates withdrew from the fray. #LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/0raJgl8RGu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)