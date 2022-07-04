Maharashtra Congress-in-charge HK Patil on Monday said that the way BJP has done a new experiment to break the party (Shiv Sena) in Maharashtra is an example of the BJP's 'Operation lotus'. Reacting to rumours that Congress is likely to pull out of the MVA alliance in Maharashtra, Patil said, "Congress is with MVA, and the 3-party alliance is intact."

Check tweet:

The way BJP has done a new experiment to break the party (Shiv Sena) in Maharashtra is an example of the BJP's 'Operation lotus'. Congress is with MVA, and the 3-party alliance is intact. Today, we've all voted for the no-confidence motion: Maharashtra Congress-in-charge HK Patil pic.twitter.com/nSC3p8aFnu — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

