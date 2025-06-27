Are Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray coming together? A post shared by Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut hinted at a possible tie up between the Thackeray cousins - Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, who lead the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party, respectively. The development comes as the Raj Thackeray-led MNS and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT have announced a protest against the imposition of Hindi language in schools across Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut's post on X hints that the Thackeray cousins will march together against the BJP's "imposition of Hindi". "A united march will take place against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra's schools!" Raut's post read. ‘Only Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to Decide on Alliance’, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut Hints at Possible Tie-Up Between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray

