In a landmark move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced in the Union Budget 2025 that individuals earning up to INR 12 lakh annually will now be exempt from paying income tax. Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the decision, emphasising that the middle class has always been at the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. Taking to social media, Amit Shah congratulated the beneficiaries, stating that this exemption would significantly enhance financial security and boost savings. The move is expected to provide major relief to salaried professionals, small business owners, and entrepreneurs. Income Tax Slabs 2025: Nil Tax for Individuals Earning up to INR 12 Lakh Annually Under New Regime, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Amit Shah Says ‘The Middle Class Is Always in PM Modi’s Heart’

The middle class is always in PM Modi’s heart. Zero Income Tax till ₹12 Lakh Income. The proposed tax exemption will go a long way in enhancing the financial well-being of the middle class. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries on this occasion.#ViksitBharatBudget2025 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 1, 2025

