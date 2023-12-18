On suspension of 33 Opposition MPs for the remainder of Winter Session today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “It is not that collectively they have to suspend everybody. If they think that the House is supreme why are afraid? If they suspend all the members how will they raise their voice? They are passing three important bills. There is a system in democracy. Who will raise the voice of the people?” The latter further slammed the Centre saying that the voices of the people have been choked. Let them suspend the House first. They have no morale right to run this House to suspend the opposition fully. They will run a mockery nothing else, she added. Will Mamata Banerjee Lead INDIA Bloc? Here's What West Bengal CM Said in Response to Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe's Question (Watch Video).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Suspension of 33 Opposition MPs

#WATCH | On suspension of 33 Opposition MPs for the remainder of Winter Session today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...It is not that collectively they have to suspend everybody...If they think that the House is supreme why are afraid?... If they suspend all the members…

