Alia Bhatt has once again captivated fashion enthusiasts with her impeccable sense of style. The Heart Of Stone actress exuded confidence as she donned a striking black oversized pant suit, channeling boss lady vibes effortlessly. Keeping her hair elegantly styled in a sleek braided ponytail, Alia perfectly complemented the power-packed ensemble. Opting for a minimal makeup look with nude tones, she allowed her natural beauty to shine through. Adding a touch of glamour, she accessorised the look with a beautiful pair of earrings, completing the sophisticated and chic ensemble. Was Alia Bhatt Bored During 'Heart of Stone' Interview? Fans Find Actress Disinterested and Distracted During Group Interaction with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)