Amyra Dastur reminds us of a mermaid in her latest share on Instagram. As the actress has dropped a click from her Maldivian holiday that'll make your jaw drop. In the photo, Amyra can be seen posing underwater in a black and white bikini. Indeed, it's a sight to behold to see her chilling inside the clear blue sea. Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)