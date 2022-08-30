Diljit Dosanjh would be seen playing the titular role on Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Jogi. The film is based on 1984 riots also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur and Hiten Tejwani. The trailer showcases how Jogi fights against all odds to save his family and others amid the riots. The film is set to be premiered on Netflix on September 16. Jogi Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh Is Courageous and Stands by His Family Amidst Deadly Riots in This Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Jogi:

