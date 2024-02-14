While many eagerly shared their plans for celebrating Valentine’s Day, actress Amyra Dastur had a different message for her fans. Just hours before the Valentine’s Day celebrations commenced, she posted a cryptic note on Instagram about a ‘Break-Up’. This unexpected ‘Life Update’ not only raised eyebrows but also prompted some to inquire, ‘Who’s that unlucky person?’ Take a look at some of the comments dropped by social media users on Amyra’s post. Amyra Dastur: I Am Happy To See Where My Career Is Going.

Amyra Dastur’s Cryptic Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur)

Comments On Actress’ ‘Life Update’

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@amyradastur)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)