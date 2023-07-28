Ananya Panday took to Instagram today and shared a series of new pics from her Ibiza vacay. In the clicks, the actress could be seen looking glamorous in white mini dress while chilling with her family during the holiday. The photos shared by the diva features her father Chunky Panday, mother and sister. Indeed, we totally love Ananya's stylish look which is subtle and perfect for an island vacay. Pic of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Cosying Up in Lisbon Goes Viral.

Ananya Panday in Ibiza:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)