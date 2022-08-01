Ananya is up with her style quotient in recent outfit that made her look as bright as the sun! The Liger actress painted the Instagram yellow with her body-hugging dress and made her fans go woah! The young actress featured in one-shoulder bodycon dress that made her look extremely exuberant and stylish. She walked in style for the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film in short dress that came from the shelves of clothing line Club L London. Ananya Panday Is Bold and Beautiful as She Poses in Sexy Thigh-High Slit Dress for Liger Trailer Launch! (View Pics)

View Pics of Ananya Panday in Yellow Bodycon Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

