Avneet Kaur has been serving glamorous looks and one cannot take their eyes off her sizzling hot avatar at events. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress was seen in attendance at the star-studded Bawaal screening. The 21-year-old beauty arrived in style in a body-hugging teal dress. Avneet’s dress with high neckline and ultra-flattering back detail grabbed eyeballs. She showed off her sexy curves in this backless outfit that also had elongated strings. With subtle makeup and hairdo and minimal accessories, Avneet exuded sheer glam at the special screening of Bawaal. Avneet Kaur Sizzles In Stunning Black Dress, Tiku Weds Sheru Actress Turns Up the Heat in Latest Pics!

Avneet Kaur Exuding Sheer Glam In Teal Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

