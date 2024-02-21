From her success in the films Qala and Bulbul to her breakout performance in the recently released film Animal, Tripti Dimri is captivating audiences with her performances onscreen. In an announcement on her social media, the actress confirmed she will be playing the lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While she continues to charm audiences with her performances, she captivates people offscreen with her stunning sartorial choices. Whether it is a gorgeous, flowy silk saree or a daring and bold cut-out gown, trust Tripti Dimri to nail the look. Tripti’s wardrobe serves as inspiration, be it for a wedding, a cocktail party, an event, a festival, or a date night. Let’s delve right into some of the stunning looks worn by her that cemented her status as a fashion icon. Tripti Dimri Joins Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Confirms Animal Actress' Casting Through Cryptic Puzzle! (View Pic).

1. Tripti Stuns in This Playful Yellow Frill Dress, Perfect for Date Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

2. Tripti Dimri Makes Heads Turn in a Daring and Gorgeous Green Cut-Out Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

3. Tripti Effortlessly Blends Traditional and Modern in This Purple Silk Saree With a Black Blouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

4. Take Cues From Tripti on How To Nail the Bridesmaid Look in This Elegant White Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

5. Tripti Dimri Keeps It Cool and Causal Yet Glam in a Full-Sleeved Blue Top and Denims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

6. Tripti Dimri Sets Ethnic Fashion Goals in White Churidhar With a Wine Coloured Dupatta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)