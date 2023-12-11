Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in a recent photoshoot, sharing breathtaking images that showcased her in a stunning chaniya choli ensemble. The actress radiated elegance in a black ghaghra paired with a gold bikini blouse, revealing her impeccably toned physique. The intricately embroidered dupatta added a touch of glamour to the ensemble, while Bhumi's flawless makeup and chic bun hairstyle, adorned with a few loose strands framing her face, further enhanced her overall look. The addition of a striking statement choker with large stones elevated the outfit. Bhumi Pednekar Oozes Oomph in Sexy Plunging Neckline Bralette and Chic See-Through Pants.

View Bhumi Pednekar's Pics Here:

