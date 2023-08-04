Bhumi Pednekar has shared some beautiful pictures of her on social media. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a grey cropped cardigan paired with baggy black denim. The Bollywood actor styled her hair in a sleek bun. She accessorised the look with hoop earrings, neck chain and rings. The Bheed actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her no-makeup look. "Easy night in [sic]," Bhumi captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Bhumi Pednekar Vacays in Goa, Shares Stylish Pics in Brown Co-Ord Set.

Check Bhumi Pednekar's Post Here:

