BLACKPINK's Jennie has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a sleeveless printed white mini dress paired with black boots. She is seen posing with a black Porsche car in the photos. Jennie accessorised the look with a blue mini bag and white glasses. She also styled the look with a black cap and silver earrings. Jennie looks absolutely gorgeous in her middle-parted open-hair look. BLACKPINK's Lisa Vacays in Paris, Shares Lovely Photo Dump On Insta.

Here's Jennie's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

