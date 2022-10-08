BLACKPINK girls and their sartorial style statements have always been an inspiration for the fashion police who adore them for their charismatic style. Recently, Jennie Kim shared beautiful pics in brown fur jacket that was topped over black tee and jeans. The K-pop singer looked cool and peppy in the casual-chic outfit. She kept it minimal with nude make-up and tied hairdo and completed her ensemble with vogue. View pictures of the Korean star who greeted 'October' in style. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie Really Seeing Each Other? Curious ARMY and BLINKS React on Viral Dating Rumours & Leaked Pics on Twitter

BLACKPINK's Jennie in Casual-Chic Outfit

