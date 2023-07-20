BLACKPINK's Jennie has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous photo dump. Jennie shared a beautiful mirror selfie where she is seen in a printed white dress. Her loose strands hairstyle with a top bun serves major hairstyle goals. In one of the pictures, Jennie is seen in a white dress paired with a white cardigan. She accessorised the look with a neck chain and black sling bag. Jennie styled the look with black shoes paired with white socks. BLACKPINK's Jennie Shares Cute Photo Dump, Check K-Pop Idol's Latest Photos.

Here's Jennie's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

