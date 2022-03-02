BLACKPINK’s Jisoo served a classic Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) from the 1995 film, Clueless at Paris Fashion Week 2022. As the Korean diva's latest style game for the fashion show saw her in a dark yellow chequered dress which she paired with a white shirt and tie. Indeed Jisoo's 2022 version of Cher's old look was impressive! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Gets Food Trucks From Lisa, Jennie and Rose! K-Pop Members’ Sisterly Love Make BLINKS Shed Happy Tears (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

