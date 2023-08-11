BLACKPINK's Lisa has shared some sizzling pictures of her on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a sleeveless white crochet dress. She accessorised the look with beautiful shades, a neck chain, a white sling bag and opted for a no-makeup look. She also shared a few looks in printed black and white bikinis. Lisa is seen chilling in the pool in the drool-worthy pictures. She styled her middle parted open hair in soft waves. BLACKPINK's Lisa Shares Stylish Photo Dump From Paris, Check K-Pop Idol's Latest Glam Pics.

Here's Lisa's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

