BLACKPINK's Lisa posted pictures in black tank-top that and took the internet by fire! Her stylish top with corset detailing channelled her hotness with utmost perfection. Lalisa paired the crop top wit denim which made it a perfect outfit for a casual day-out. No doubt, she is all beauty in her cheerful selfies that radiated her charisma and breezy personality. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Cheerful in Casual-Chic Outfit for Black & White Pictures; View Pics

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Lisa in Black Top and Denim:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

