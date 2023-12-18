Blake Lively captivated onlookers with her monochromatic look by stepping out in a sleeveless fuchsia minidress, paired with matching long coat and gloves. The Hollywood star paired her vibrant outfit with heeled mules. She elevated her look with statement jewels that included emerald drop earrings and rings. With those luscious curls, Blake Lively effortlessly exuded charm and sophistication all over again. Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn Reunite To Celebrate America Ferrera’s Performance in Barbie Movie! See Pics of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Actresses Pics From Their Fun Reunion.

Blake Lively’s Hot Pink Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

