Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, left for the heavenly abode the previous month, but his rich legacy lives on. BTS, the most popular and loved music group on the planet at the moment in their recent photoshoot with Vogue Korea and GQ Korea flaunted Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 Menswear Collection (LV Men SS22 Collection). The septet - RM (Kim Namjoon), V (Kim Taehyung), Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), Jimin (Park Jimin), Suga (Min Yoongi), Jin (Kim Seokjin) and J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) look effortlessly chic in every frame. Here take a look at pics and video posted by LV's official Twitter handle. From Deepika Padukone to Serena Williams, Celebs Who Rocked Late Virgil Abloh’s ‘Sneakers’ and How! View Pics.

