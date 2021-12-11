Kim Tae-hyung aka BTS’ V is one of the most-loved vocalist of the South Korean boy group band. He has fans across the globe and all of them are in for a major treat. The 25-year-old singer has shared a series of his pictures and they are from the Time Magazine. Yes, V’s new Instagram post features three pictures that were photographed for the esteemed magazine cover and he’s looking dapper as ever. In one of the pictures he has donned a crisp white shirt that he teamed up with a black blazer and matching tie. In another, he has worn a white shirt and teamed with a black trousers. His look was completed with a blazer and striped tie. While sharing these picture he captioned it as ‘2020’.

BTS V

V of BTS (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper

V of BTS (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Taehyung

V of BTS (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)