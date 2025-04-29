Amazon Project Kuiper: United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket Launches 1st Kuiper Internet Satellites From Florida, Taking On SpaceX Starlink

Amazon launched its first Kuiper internet satellites with ULA’s Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Amazon Project Kuiper: United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket Launches 1st Kuiper Internet Satellites From Florida, Taking On SpaceX Starlink
Amazon First Kuiper Internet Satellites (Photo Credits: X/@ulalaunch)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 29, 2025 11:14 AM IST

Amazon launches its first operational Kuiper internet satellites. Amazon’s first operational satellites was launched by United Launch Alliance (ULA). Atlas V rocket of ULA, carrying the Kuiper-1 mission for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, lifted off on April 28 at 7:01 PM EDT (April 29, 4:31 AM IST). The first 27 satellites for Amazon's Kuiper satellites were launched into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Kuiper-1 launch marks the start of the full deployment of the Kuiper satellite constellation. It also begins a new chapter in the commercial launch industry, with Amazon partnering with ULA to send most of its advanced satellites into low-Earth orbit. Jeff Bezos Amazon reportedly plans to deploy over 3,200 satellites as part of Project Kuiper, in what appears to be an effort to compete with Elon Musk-run SpaceX Starlink. Free Starlink Kit for High-Speed Internet: Elon Musk-Run Starlink Offers $0 Hardware With 30-Day Trial Before 12-Month Residential Service Plan in Select Areas.

Kuiper 1 Satellites Successfully Deploys Into Space

