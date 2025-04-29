Amazon Project Kuiper: United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket Launches 1st Kuiper Internet Satellites From Florida, Taking On SpaceX Starlink

Amazon launches its first operational Kuiper internet satellites. Amazon’s first operational satellites was launched by United Launch Alliance (ULA). Atlas V rocket of ULA, carrying the Kuiper-1 mission for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, lifted off on April 28 at 7:01 PM EDT (April 29, 4:31 AM IST). The first 27 satellites for Amazon's Kuiper satellites were launched into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Kuiper-1 launch marks the start of the full deployment of the Kuiper satellite constellation. It also begins a new chapter in the commercial launch industry, with Amazon partnering with ULA to send most of its advanced satellites into low-Earth orbit. Jeff Bezos Amazon reportedly plans to deploy over 3,200 satellites as part of Project Kuiper, in what appears to be an effort to compete with Elon Musk-run SpaceX Starlink. Free Starlink Kit for High-Speed Internet: Elon Musk-Run Starlink Offers $0 Hardware With 30-Day Trial Before 12-Month Residential Service Plan in Select Areas.

Kuiper 1 Satellites Successfully Deploys Into Space

All #Kuiper1 satellites have successfully deployed into space! Congratulations to #Amazon and the #ProjectKuiper team for this amazing achievement and thank you for entrusting United Launch Alliance and the #AtlasV rocket to deliver this critical moment. News release:… pic.twitter.com/Bdosn5Raz6 — ULA (@ulalaunch) April 29, 2025

