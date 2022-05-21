After impressing one and all in Sabyasachi saree, Aditi Rao Hydari is serving Mugler at Cannes 2022 day five. Yes, you read that right! As the gorgeous actress opted for a black asymmetrical mini paired with stockings and heels. Further to amp up her look, she went for a top-notch hairdo, dark lips and subtle makeup. She looks absolutely stunning! Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes Her Film Festival Debut in a Sabyasachi White Saree (View Pics).

Aditi Rai Hydari in Mugler:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Black Can Never Go Wrong:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)