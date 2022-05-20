Indian celebs are surely making the country proud at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022 by serving glamour every day. Now, for the day three of the prestigious event, the always fashionista, Hina Khan opted for a feathery gown in colour lavender. Her off-shoulder and flared outfit is from the house of Sophie Couture. Not to miss, the babe's cute hairdo. Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Is Ultra-Glam in an All-Black Outfit by Fovari (View Pics).

Hina Khan in Sophie Couture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Pageant Buzz (@globalpageantbuzz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)