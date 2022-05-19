Hina Khan and fashion go hand-in-hand. The actress who has always served extra-ordinary style is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 weaving magic. After the strapless gown, for day three at the event, the lady opted for an all black outfit that comprised of a short dress with train which also flaunted her assets. Not to miss, her red lips and striking makeup. Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Looks Smoking Hot in a Flowy Strapless Dress for the Prestigious Event (View Pics).

Hina Khan at Cannes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)